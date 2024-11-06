Massachusetts voters reject proposal to legalize certain psychedelic drugs

This piece originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

BOSTON – Massachusetts voters rejected a proposal to legalize natural psychedelic drugs, according to a call by The Associated Press, representing a setback for what’s been a growing legalization movement.

The measure would have allowed people 21 and older to consume psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms at licensed therapy centers, as well as grow small amounts at home.

The proposal came on the heels of successful campaigns to legalize and regulate psilocybin in Oregon and Colorado. The New Approach PAC, a national advocacy group, poured millions of dollars into all three states’ campaigns, and will likely keep pushing similar proposals across the country.

Opponents, including several large medical associations, argued these drugs can be harmful, especially for people at risk for schizophrenia or psychosis. They also feared the law would fuel a black market of home-grown psychedelics.

Advocates point to a growing body of research that shows psychedelics’ potential as a treatment for conditions like depression and PTSD.

