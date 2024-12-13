© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured during trip abroad

By Elena Moore
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:09 AM CST
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured during a congressional trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to the hospital, her spokesperson announced Friday morning.

While in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Pelosi, 84, "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."

The statement did not provide any additional details about how the injury occurred or Pelosi's current condition.

Krager said that Pelosi "continues to work" but will not attend the rest of the events of the Congressional delegation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 NPR

