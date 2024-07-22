Get an exclusive look behind the mic at 'Open Omaha' on August 3rd and 4th from 10 am to 5 pm! Omaha Public Radio has been your trusted source of news and music since 1969.

This family event offers a rare chance to explore the studio, see how shows are made, and meet the team bringing you your favorite programs. Plus, you can record in the studio and share your listener stories!

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity at Omaha’s NPR station. Visit KIOS.org for more info. Be part of the story at 'Open Omaha’!"