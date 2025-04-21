The world mourns the passing of Pope Francis

This is a developing story. For more of our coverage head to our latest updates.

LONDON — Political and faith leaders from around the world have begun to react to the death of Pope Francis, with messages pouring in from across Europe and beyond.

Prime ministers from the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Ethiopia, presidents from France, Poland and India, patriarchs from Moscow, a chancellor-to-be from Berlin — all conveyed their messages.

U.S. Vice President Vance, who visited Rome this weekend, said he was happy to have seen the pontiff on Sunday, despite his clear illness, and his heart went out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved Pope Francis.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, said Francis had inspired millions with his humility and love for those less fortunate, and that his legacy would guide people to a "more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised Francis' commitment to peace and social justice, while his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni called him "a great man, a great shepherd."

The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, described his simplicity, and said the pope considered that mercy was the answer to the modern world's challenges.

Meanwhile Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, said Francis' "tireless commitment to society's weakest members" would be central to the way he would be remembered.

And French President Emmanuel Macron said the pontiff had worked on the side of the world's most fragile, bringing hope and joy to the poorest.

Meanwhile in Moscow, the city's Russian Orthodox Church patriarch praised Francis for actively improving relationships between the two churches.

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, said on social media that the pontiff had dedicated his life to peace "in a troubled world," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had ignited a spirit of hope for those who were suffering.

Kenyan President William Ruto wrote that the death was a "big loss" to the Christian world, and said Francis had "exemplified servant leadership," inspiring millions worldwide, regardless of their faith, with his "strong ethical and moral convictions."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in a statement posted on social media that Francis had used "tireless" efforts to "promote a world that is fairer for all." Meanwhile, Britain's King Charles III, who had visited with the pope earlier this month during a visit to Rome, said in a statement with Queen Camilla that he had "profoundly touched the lives of so many."

