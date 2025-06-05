© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *

Afghans excluded by Trump's travel ban

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT

President Trump plans to institute restrictions on travel from certain countries, including nationals from Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Zia Ghafoori, a former U.S. Special Forces interpreter in Afghanistan, who is now CEO of Interpreting Freedom Foundation, an organization that supports Afghan Interpreters and their families after moving to the U.S. Khalid also speaks with Shawn Van Diver, a Navy veteran and founder and president of AfghanEvac.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPRNPR News
Here & Now Newsroom