Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., talks about the government shutdown

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Let's turn now to Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York. His congressional district includes large parts of the Bronx in New York City. Good morning, Congressman, and thanks for joining us.

RITCHIE TORRES: It's an honor to be with you.

FADEL: So I want to start with what we heard there. The president is threatening to cut programs the Democrats, quote, "like." This morning, he threatened to cut, quote, "many Democrat agencies," referring to federal agencies. And he's threatening mass layoffs. Is this going to work and get Democrats back at the table?

TORRES: Well, there's nothing new there. Like, Donald Trump has been weaponizing government against his political enemies. He has been defunding programs. He has been engaging in mass firings long before the government shutdown. He has never needed a government shutdown to govern like an authoritarian. But the most important point is that there's a clear contrast. You know, Democrats are in Washington, D.C., intent on reopening the government and keeping health care affordable, whereas, Republicans are on vacation. And Republicans have been more than content to let the government shut down and let millions of Americans see massive spikes in their health care costs, and that is unacceptable to Democrats.

FADEL: Are you worried that this strategy might backfire, and Americans will blame your party because the government shutdown is painful the longer it goes on? What are you hearing from your constituents?

TORRES: Look, the party that holds the power has the responsibility. Republicans control the White House, the Senate and the House and therefore bear ultimate responsibility for the shutdown.

Now, my constituents are primarily concerned about the cost of living, particularly the cost of health care, which is the leading cause of bankruptcies in America. The cost of health care's crushing working families. And we cannot stand by idly and allow 4 million Americans to lose their health insurance, allow 24 million Americans to see a premium increase of 75%, allow our hospitals to absorb the loss of $20 billion. Like, that is unacceptable. Our health care system is in danger of falling off a cliff. And we're going to do everything we can to reopen the government and to protect health care.

FADEL: Let me ask about that because that is what the Democrats have said is behind them not getting on board with this continuing resolution, right? And Republicans wouldn't even allow the Democrats' counterproposal onto the House floor. I mean, how is this shutdown helping to achieve the goal of restoring health care cuts and preserving these Obamacare - the Affordable Care Act - subsidies from expiring in December?

TORRES: Look, for Democrats, doing nothing is not an option. Like, we have to protect our health care system. Republicans cannot be trusted to do the right thing on their own. Like, what we need is not trust but verification. And the best form of verification is an actual bipartisan agreement that reopens the government and protects health care, protects the ACA enhanced premium tax credits.

FADEL: Why do you need to get it in this way? I mean, why not agree to continuing resolution and then negotiate with Republicans later, which is what they're saying?

TORRES: Again, a party that eviscerates Medicaid by a trillion dollars cannot be trusted to protect health care. Like, we have no choice but to pursue a negotiated outcome. The Republicans are more than happy to let 4 million people lose their health insurance, are more than happy to let 24 million people see a 75% increase in their premiums. Like, Republicans, you know - we're not going to put our faith in Republicans who gutted Medicaid by a trillion dollars. That's the wrong strategy.

FADEL: And what do you say to constituents who will suffer during the shutdown, who maybe are furloughed, who might be one of the people that gets laid off? What do you say to them?

TORRES: Look, my constituents want the Democratic Party to fight. Like, those of us who are Democrats have a simple choice. We can either stand by passively and allow Donald Trump to gut our democracy, to gut our health care, or we can fight. And we've chosen to fight for the health care of the American people. And the majority of Americans want to see an agreement that both reopens the government but also preserves health care - affordable health care for tens of millions of Americans.

FADEL: And really quickly, are you hearing any more willingness from Republicans on this?

TORRES: Look, so far, Republicans remain on vacation, but we're going to do everything we can to pressure the Republicans to return to D.C. and reopen the government because - and do the people's work.

FADEL: Ritchie Torres is a Democratic congressman from New York. Thank you for your time.

TORRES: Of course. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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