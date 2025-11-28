A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Both victims of the shooting grew up in West Virginia. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom was from Webster County, and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe is from the Martinsburg area. NPR's Dave Mistich went to Wolfe's hometown to hear from the community.

DAVE MISTICH, BYLINE: Most everywhere around Martinsburg, West Virginia, was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. But in the handful of bars and restaurants that were open yesterday evening, Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe were on many minds. Amy Fraley was behind the bar at the Big Apple Lounge.

AMY FRALEY: It's tragic. They're young. It's unnecessary. It's heartbreaking.

MISTICH: The Big Apple sits less than a mile away from Musselman High School in Inwood, where Wolfe attended.

FRALEY: I saw something online where the family was stating there is no GoFundMe set up...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah. I saw that as well.

FRALEY: ...That they're just asking love, prayers and support. And in this community, for that, they're in a good place for it.

MISTICH: Just a few miles away sits the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport, where Wolfe was stationed with the 167th Airlift Wing. Nicolas Diehl is the executive director of the airport. He told me he says a little prayer when planes carrying guardsmen take off.

NICOLAS DIEHL: You know, when I heard that some of our guardsmen were going to be deployed, I said a prayer for them, too.

MISTICH: Jason Barrett serves the Martinsburg area as a Republican in the West Virginia Senate. Like many others, he was wondering what motivated the suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

JASON BARRETT: It's certainly something that is baffling to me and, I think, a lot of people to why anyone would want to just go out and, in this case, to have a vicious and unprovoked attack on two people who are there merely and solely to protect others.

MISTICH: Barrett says a conversation is warranted on the guard's continued deployment to D.C., but he says the shooting also does show the need for the nation's capital to be kept safe. For now, though, he says his focus, like others here I spoke with, is on supporting the Wolfe and Beckstrom families.

Dave Mistich, NPR News, Martinsburg, West Virginia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.