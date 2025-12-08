A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Families in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank gathered to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday for the first time since the war in Gaza began two years ago. As NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi reports, there's hope the economy can turn around after war-related hardships.

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HADEEL AL-SHALCHI, BYLINE: The tree glittered in the middle of Manger Square near the site where Christians believe Jesus was born. Fathers held bundled-up kids on their shoulders, and blue laser beams shot into the sky. People sang and cheered as celebrations returned to Bethlehem for the first time since the war in Gaza began.

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AL-SHALCHI: Wearing a sash of the Palestinian flag, Mayor Maher Canawati addressed the crowd.

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MAHER CANAWATI: Despite years of pandemic, war and hardship, we light this tree to declare that light is stronger than darkness. Bethlehem remains open.

AL-SHALCHI: The hardships have taken a toll on tourism in the city, which the local government says made up 80% of its economy. It said unemployment has risen from 14% to 65% in two years. Canawati said the pain over the war in Gaza, which has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, according to health officials, was also not forgotten.

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CANAWATI: Our people continue to suffer behind walls, under occupation, in exile and displacement. And in Gaza, our children are born beneath rubble. Yet the voice of the angel still whispers, do not be afraid.

AL-SHALCHI: While a ceasefire brought some hope last October, Israeli attacks continue. Health officials said over 370 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the deal. Israeli forces have also ramped up their operations in the West Bank and severely restricted movement, keeping visitors away. But Canawati says he hopes for a turning point this season.

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CANAWATI: Bethlehem stands today with a heart that beats despite pain and with a spirit renewed by the promise of Christmas.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in non-English language).

AL-SHALCHI: The mayor said he received a message from Pope Leo with a reminder not to surrender to despair and to keep faith strong.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi, NPR News, Tel Aviv.

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UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in non-English language). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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