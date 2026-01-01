Thousands of people turn out for NYC Mayor Mamdani's inauguration

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated today, vowing to tackle the city's affordability crisis head-on. The Democratic Socialist held a public ceremony and a block party this afternoon to celebrate his first day in office. From member station WNYC, Brigid Bergin reports, events are ushering in a new era of city politics.

BRIGID BERGIN, BYLINE: Mayor Zohran Mamdani was propelled into office through the work of an unrelenting army of 100,000 volunteers. That includes people like Enid David (ph), a 32-year-old city resident who braved the frigid weather to show up for the inaugural block party.

ENID DAVID: I believe in what Zohran is going to do. I believe in his mission. I believe in his plan, and I think he can make it happen.

BERGIN: Organizers say some 40,000 people like David RSVP'd for the subfreezing outdoor event with another 4,000 people at a ticketed ceremony in front of City Hall. That's where Mamdani was introduced by Democratic Socialist all-star Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: He will be our first immigrant mayor in over a century.

(CHEERING)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: And he will be the youngest mayor in - of New York City in generations.

(CHEERING)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: But most importantly, Zohran will be a mayor for all of us.

BERGIN: And as the city's first Muslim mayor, with his hand on a Quran, Mamdani was sworn in by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

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ZOHRAN MAMDANI: I, Zohran Kwame Mamdani...

BERNIE SANDERS: Do solemnly swear.

MAMDANI: ...Do solemnly swear.

BERGIN: Mamdani ran with a relentless focus on easing the affordability crisis facing so many New Yorkers. His pledges to freeze the rent on a million stabilized apartments, make buses fast and free and provide universal child care became a ubiquitous call and response on the campaign trail. And today, he underscored his commitment to delivering on that agenda.

But Mamdani will face serious hurdles, some left by his predecessor. A potential bright spot is related to child care, which will need state funds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already signaled her support for expanding what the state provides as she runs for reelection this year, but she's opposed any tax increase to pay for it. Mamdani insists otherwise.

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MAMDANI: The cost of child care will no longer discourage young adults from starting a family...

(CHEERING)

MAMDANI: ...Because we will deliver universal child care for the many by taxing the wealthiest few.

BERGIN: The incoming administration has faced scrutiny over the pace of new staff appointments. While Mamdani has picked several deputy mayors and the heads of major departments like police and fire, he announced a new schools chancellor just yesterday. Ester Fuchs, of Columbia University and a former special adviser to Mayor Michael Bloomberg, says she's been impressed by his selections so far.

ESTER FUCHS: He's really tried to balance putting in people in important operational positions who actually have experience to do the job that he doesn't really have the experience to do.

BERGIN: Since his election, Mamdani has been focused on broadening his tent, meeting with President Trump in D.C. and reassuring all New Yorkers that his administration will be one that protects everyone. Fuchs says the tension that will define this new era of New York City politics will be Mamdani's ability to keep his supporters from the Democratic Socialist wing of the party engaged, while working with the business class to deliver his promises and, most importantly, delivering services for all New Yorkers.

FUCHS: They want a safe city. They want a clean city. They want parks that are beautiful and that they can take their kids out to play in the sandbox.

BERGIN: New York City will remain in the spotlight as Mamdani takes the reins. Fair or not, his successes, and even more so his stumbles, will be under a magnifying glass as people evaluate his leadership and what it might mean for the future of politics here in the city and across the country. For NPR News, I'm Brigid Bergin in New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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