A rare snowfall sends Tulsa sledders to the hills

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Yelling) Ah, ah.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

And finally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, extreme cold temperatures couldn't stop some intrepid sledders from getting outdoors.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I wiped out.

MCCAMMON: High schoolers Luke Szafranksi, Jack Stowe and Clay Jordan were enjoying a favorite sledding spot and hoping for a day off school.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I've been coming here since I was really young.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: It's pretty good. It's more like icy snow than, like, really deep, so it's good for sledding. It's not slushy or sloppy yet.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I'm bringing my skis out. So see how that goes.

JEREMY COMMONS: I mean, that's not bad at all, for sure. Yep, pretty nice out - nice and powdery.

MCCAMMON: Further along, Jeremy Commons would not be deterred by a lack of supplies at Lowe's. He found something and made do.

COMMONS: Oh, it's a concrete mixing bucket. That's it. They were sold out of sleds. And it looked like it worked, so I gave it a shot. And yeah, it's doing all right.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: (Yelling) Ah.

MCCAMMON: Sounds of delight from people enjoying the snow.

(LAUGHTER)

MCCAMMON: Those voices were gathered for us by Frank Morris of member station KCUR.

