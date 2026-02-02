Amid partial government shutdown, debate over DHS funding continues

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

A large chunk of the federal government is shut down today.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Congress missed its Friday deadline to fund the government after Senate Democrats stipulated reforms at the Department of Homeland Security. Those who work at other key agencies, like the Pentagon and the departments of Transportation, Labor and Education, are either furloughed or working without pay. This partial shutdown comes less than three months after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. But this time, White House officials and lawmakers say the pause in funding will be short-lived. In a few minutes, we'll speak with No. 2 House Democrat Katherine Clark to see what she has to say about that. But first, let's get the background.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Luke Garrett is here. So we just heard Michel mention that there's confidence this will be less shutdown and more pause.

LUKE GARRETT, BYLINE: That's right. So the Senate has already advanced a massive funding package to reopen the government, and they did that Friday night after President Trump and Senate Democrats struck a deal. The agreement would reopen those shut-down agencies you mentioned, like the Pentagon and Department of Transportation, among others. But the legislation would only fund the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded limiting DHS funding after its agents shot and killed two Minnesotans. The idea is only authorizing two weeks of DHS funding will force negotiation over department policy. And over in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC News he can get this passed by midweek.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE JOHNSON: Our intention is by Tuesday to fund all agencies of the federal government except for that one, and then we'll have two weeks of good-faith negotiations to figure it out.

GARRETT: But not all House members, Republicans and Democrats, are pleased with two weeks of DHS funding.

MARTÍNEZ: Ah. Now to the sticking points.

GARRETT: That's right. It is Washington. On the right, some members don't want any DHS reforms, and they want to include election integrity legislation that requires proof of citizenship. This would require legislation go back to the Senate, prolonging the shutdown. On the left, some House Democrats don't even support two weeks of DHS funding.

MARTÍNEZ: And yet Speaker Johnson is confident it'll pass this week.

GARRETT: Right. And the reason is, you know, Trump, basically. Speaker Johnson said President Trump negotiated this Senate funding package. The deal is Trump's deal. House Republicans will fall in line, Johnson said, and they will have enough votes to reopen the government, even without Democrat support. But I should note, A, Democrats held a caucus call last night and some are considering supporting the funding bill, according to a source not authorized to share those details publicly.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So assuming they pass this massive funding package by Tuesday, Congress will only have a couple of weeks to agree on DHS funds. So what changes are on the table?

GARRETT: Well, Speaker Johnson told Fox News he and Trump support some changes to DHS.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHNSON: For example, we want body cameras on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

GARRETT: But Johnson made clear the GOP won't budge on issues of DHS agents hiding their identities with masks, citing officer safety. This doesn't line up with the changes Democrats want. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave his list of demands on ABC News.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Body cameras should be mandatory. Masks should come off. Judicial warrants should absolutely be required, consistent with the Constitution, in our view, before DHS agents or ICE agents are breaking into the homes of the American people or ripping people out of their cars.

GARRETT: So, A, even if the House reopens to government this week, the fight over DHS will continue on Capitol Hill, and we might have yet another partial shutdown on our hands.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeesh - another one. OK. Before we even get to that, what are the impacts of this one?

GARRETT: So Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought sent a letter to affected agencies on Friday. He directed those workers to, quote, "undertake orderly shutdown activities" like gathering belongings from work and pausing ongoing projects. And the Department of Transportation sent out guidance that nearly 14,000 air traffic controllers will continue to work without pay, starting today. But lawmakers on Capitol Hill hope these impacts will be minimal, with a quick reopen before those first paychecks are due.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's NPR's Luke Garrett. Luke, thanks.

GARRETT: You bet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.