Watch: Madison Chock, Evan Bates and all you need to know about ice skating

Updated February 10, 2026 at 2:08 PM CST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR is bringing you the latest from Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games. Join host A Martínez along with NPR general assignment reporter Rachel Treisman as they break down the couples of ice dancing. Member station WUNC producer Josh Sullivan tells us who and what to look for as women's snowboarding gets underway. And NPR's "Short Wave" host Emily Kwong breaks down the physics behind "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's quadruple axels.

Copyright 2026 NPR