A restaurant advertising free oysters for 80-year-olds and their dads found a taker

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

If you ever visit Wintzell's Oyster House in Mobile, Alabama, you'll see a sign hanging on the wall that reads, free oysters to any man 80 years old accompanied by his father. Well, this week, Jim Rush Jr. celebrated his 80th birthday and decided to take the restaurant up on its offer. He brought along his 99-year-old father, Jim Sr., for a birthday feast. They shucked some free oysters.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHUCKING OYSTERS)

SIMON: When we asked for an interview, they agreed, but on condition that they get to return to Wintzell's Oyster House. Our friend and colleague NPR national correspondent Debbie Elliott just couldn't pass up this assignment. She joins us from the restaurant.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: Oh, glad to help out, Scott. Anytime I can be around a favorite oyster joint, I will volunteer.

SIMON: So what are you having?

ELLIOTT: So I haven't had anything yet, but I will be ordering a dozen raw, and I will have a little cocktail sauce with it, extra horseradish.

SIMON: Could we meet Jim Rush Sr. and Jim Rush Jr.?

ELLIOTT: Sure. I'm going to first let you say hello to Jim Rush Sr.

JIM RUSH SR: Hello there.

SIMON: So good to hear you, sir. So you like oysters?

JIM RUSH SR: Oh, very much so. I started all this stuff with oysters 80 something - maybe 90 years I've been eating oysters.

SIMON: Wow.

JIM RUSH SR: My dad, we would walk here to go to town, and my dad would stop here, and we would eat oysters here way back when they opened. So I guess I was one of the first ones...

SIMON: Wow.

JIM RUSH SR: ...In this place.

SIMON: Do you put anything on your oysters? How do you like them?

JIM RUSH SR: Oh, I like them raw, cooked, gumbo, fried, oyster stew. I like oysters anywhere, except in the shell.

SIMON: You're 99, right, Mr. Rush?

JIM RUSH SR: Yes, sir. I'm 99.

SIMON: What's the key to a great life?

JIM RUSH SR: I don't know. I've eaten a lot of oysters is the only thing I can say.

SIMON: (Laughter).

JIM RUSH JR: Jack Daniels.

ELLIOTT: That was Jimmy Jr. adding the Jack Daniels, Scott.

SIMON: Hi, Mr. Rush Jr. Happy birthday.

JIM RUSH JR: Thank you.

SIMON: I gather you and your brother first spotted the sign a long time ago.

JIM RUSH JR: Yes, a few decades ago (laughter).

SIMON: This is what has been getting you through year to year, the thought that one day you're going to get free oysters?

JIM RUSH JR: Yeah. We talk about it every time we come in here, and we sit at the bar and look at the sign and says, we're going to make it (laughter). And we did.

JIM RUSH SR: Yep. Got one more to do. Got another son.

SIMON: This is Carl, right? - who's going to turn 80?

JIM RUSH SR: Yes, sir. This is Carl.

SIMON: So, Jimmy Rush Jr., what have you learned from your father about life over the years?

JIM RUSH JR: I learned to live hard (laughter). But he taught me a lot - shrimping, oystering, crabbing. We always had seafood on our table.

SIMON: I got to ask, Carl and Jimmy Rush Jr., do you know what a blessing it is to have your father in your life at this age?

JIM RUSH JR: Yes, sir. I do.

CARL RUSH: Absolutely. We're a very blessed family.

JIM RUSH JR: Yeah. I'm his caregiver now. It's a trip. He walks 4 or 5 miles a day.

SIMON: God bless.

JIM RUSH SR: I'm walking right now. I've walked nearly 3 miles this morning already.

SIMON: I'm lucky to make that in a month.

JIM RUSH SR: I get around very well, but I can't see much. And I'm right at the same weight I was nearly 30 years ago. I'm still the same weight.

SIMON: That is terrific. And oysters, I mean, unless you're having them deep fried - but I mean, it sounds like you like them raw and salty, right?

JIM RUSH SR: Yeah. I think oysters had a lot to do with it 'cause I've eaten them all my life.

SIMON: Your family has convinced me, the key to a happy life - I'm going to get a little emotional now - is a happy family.

JIM RUSH JR: It is. It is. We all get along good, and I very seldom have any problems.

JIM RUSH SR: My daughter's also here with us. They're just - only had three kids, and they all right here with me now.

DOROTHY RUSH: My name's Dorothy.

ELLIOTT: Hey, Dorothy.

D RUSH: Nice to meet you.

ELLIOTT: Good to meet you.

D RUSH: I eat oysters too (laughter). I have been my whole life (laughter).

SIMON: Hi, Dorothy. How are you?

D RUSH: I'm happy to be here.

JIM RUSH JR: Dottie (ph) is turning 70, so I - we hope Daddy'll be around, but that's a long way off.

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: You know, I wouldn't bet against you guys making it.

JIM RUSH JR: Well, I wouldn't either.

D RUSH: I'm counting on it. You'll only be what? - 110 (laughter).

SIMON: Yeah. That's nothing. That's the Rush family, Jim Sr., Jim Jr., Carl and Dorothy. Thank you so much for joining us. May you enjoy all the oysters.

JIM RUSH JR: Thank you.

C RUSH: Thank you, sir.

JIM RUSH SR: Oh, yes. Thank you very much.

(SOUNDBITE OF 1 YOUNG MICAH AND 3 MILL ROD SONG, "BOOKS OF WAR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.