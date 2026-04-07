A 500 million year old fossil could change what we understand about spiders

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Rudy Lerosey-Aubril is a paleontologist who likes to relax by cleaning - cleaning fossils.

RUDY LEROSEY-AUBRIL: I listen to radio. I listen to podcast and this sort of thing. And it's just a moment, you know, when you relax a bit.

SUMMERS: That's what he was doing with a collection of tiny fossilized arthropods that were found in western Utah. The fossils were related to a paper he was working on. They dated to about 500 million years ago.

LEROSEY-AUBRIL: It's half a billion years ago, so it's very, very old.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

But besides their age, these fossils had been pretty unremarkable.

LEROSEY-AUBRIL: That particular day, I remember it very well because it took me some time to realize what I had in front of me.

CHANG: He realized one fossil didn't look the way he expected it to look. A common arthropod of the period might have antenna on the front of its body, but this one looked kind of weird.

LEROSEY-AUBRIL: And then it's only when I fully prepared it that I realized that what was missing was actually a gap between two structures, and the two structures are basically the two part of a claw. And that's the moment I realized that it was not an antennae but a kind of pincer, you know?

SUMMERS: This fossil had a set of pincers, and pincers meant this species of ancient arthropod had been totally misidentified. It was actually a chelicera. That's a distant relative of spiders and horseshoe crabs and other creepy-crawlies. Lerosey-Aubril's findings show that the ancestors of spiders actually existed 20 million years earlier than previously thought.

JAVIER ORTEGA-HERNANDEZ: Using this fossil, we can understand how, you know, the great granddaddies of spiders came to be in the first place.

CHANG: That is Javier Ortega-Hernandez, a paleobiologist and co-author of a new study about the discovery.

ORTEGA-HERNANDEZ: Hey, spiders came from half a billion years old. They were basically fully marine back in the day. And they have changed a lot in terms of how they behave and also some of their body parts.

CHANG: Ortega-Hernandez admits that not everyone is exactly a fan of spiders or of scorpions or of anything else that could use their pincers on human flesh.

ORTEGA-HERNANDEZ: They're not conventionally attractive little creatures.

CHANG: But...

ORTEGA-HERNANDEZ: They have still capture our imagination over time.

SUMMERS: And to capture the imagination, Lerosey-Aubril wanted to give his fossilized chelicera a name that would nod to the creature's new watery origins.

LEROSEY-AUBRIL: Megachelicerax. It means basically big chelicerae, so big pincers. And then the name of the species is cousteau.

CHANG: After Jacques Cousteau, the famed underwater explorer, who, if he had been alive 500 million years ago, might have discovered this creature while diving in an ancient ocean.

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