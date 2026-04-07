A celebration of the life of Albert Mazibuko, a South African singing legend

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Albert Mazibuko died on Sunday at the age of 77. He was a founding member of the iconic South African Zulu a cappella group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The group became internationally famous after their collaboration with Paul Simon, and they were a favorite of the late President Nelson Mandela. Kate Bartlett reports from Johannesburg.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOMELESS")

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: (Singing in non-English language).

KATE BARTLETT, BYLINE: South Africa is mourning the death of Albert Mazibuko who sang with Ladysmith Black Mambazo for more than half a century. In that time, the group won five Grammy awards.

(SOUNDBITE OF 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS)

UNIDENTIFIED PRESENTER: The Grammy goes to "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration," Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

BARTLETT: Mazibuko was one of the original members of the all-male group, founded by his cousin, Joseph Shabalala, in 1960 in the town of Ladysmith. Their unique sound incorporated isicathamiya, an a cappella tradition accompanied by soft, shuffling dance moves.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS ON THE SOLES OF HER SHOES")

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: (Singing) He's a poor boy.

(Singing in non-English language).

(Singing) Empty as a pocket.

(Singing) Empty as a pocket with nothing to lose.

BARTLETT: And it's that sound that caught the attention of U.S. musician Paul Simon in the 1980s, who then collaborated with Ladysmith on his acclaimed album "Graceland."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LONG WALK TO FREEDOM")

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: (Singing in non-English language).

BARTLETT: Ladysmith Black Mambazo became one of Mandela's favorite bands. In 2014, in an interview with NPR's Michel Martin, Mazibuko recounted playing at the anti-apartheid legend's birthday party shortly after he got out of prison.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

ALBERT MAZIBUKO: He said, keep the good job guys. Your music has been a great inspiration for me while I was in jail.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOMELESS")

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: (Singing in non-English language).

BARTLETT: The group's current lineup, including several of founder Shabalala's sons, are on tour in the U.S. Kate Bartlett, NPR News, Johannesburg. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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