Church attendance in the U.S. has dropped. But cowboy churches are on the rise

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Over the last two decades, church attendance has greatly declined. But in some pockets of rural America, a different, more down-to-earth kind of church is on the rise. They're called cowboy churches, and nearly every state has one or more. From member station KBIA, Caspar Dowdy reports.

(CROSSTALK)

CASPAR DOWDY, BYLINE: One of the biggest churches in Clark, Missouri, population 254, is a red-roofed barn. Inside, light from the barn windows reflects off a baptismal horse trough located just below the stage. It's nearly 11 a.m., and people are filing into wooden pews. In the center of the room, a few musicians are getting ready to play. This is the home of Gateway to the High Country Cowboy Church. Pastor Brook Kurth stands at the front, singing and playing a powder-blue electric guitar.

BROOK KURTH, BYLINE: (Singing) In the sweet by and by.

DOWDY: Kurth has been pastor here at the cowboy church for a little over three years. He says he's been to a number of cowboy churches, and every congregation is different. But they all have a few things in common - music and Western aesthetics. Some cowboy churches have horse arenas, and Gateway holds trail rides during church picnics. As service begins, attendees remove well-worn cowboy hats. Kurth says the important thing about his cowboy church isn't the decor. It's the informal services and the approachability.

KURTH: You don't have to get dressed up. It's real people who sometimes have got real problems, and it's individuals within the church helping each other through those problems.

DOWDY: The theology of cowboy churches is no different from their more traditional counterparts, says John Williford. The retired North Greenville University professor has a master's degree in divinity and studied the growth of cowboy churches for his doctoral thesis.

JOHN WILLIFORD: There was a sincere love of God and praising God, and just as sincere as I've ever seen. They were just doing it the cowboy way.

DOWDY: Williford says he recalls the cowboy television shows of his youth, where heroes always defeated the bad guys and ended each episode with a moral lesson. He says even as that imagery has grown less prominent in the media, those messages have continued to resonate.

WILLIFORD: Cowboy culture has not declined. I mean, it's just as popular now as it ever has been. And cowboy values - you know, good defeating evil, doing the right thing and so forth - those things have held steady, too.

(CROSSTALK)

DOWDY: As Pastor Brook finishes his sermon, the band launches into an upbeat hymn - "Blessed Be Your Name."

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing) Blessed be the name of the Lord. Blessed be your name.

DOWDY: Gary Hood plays guitar in the band. His wife, Daffany, helps with Sunday school. The two have been coming to cowboy church for years.

DAFFANY HOOD: I've come a long way. He's come a real long way.

(LAUGHTER)

DOWDY: They laugh and say the congregation feels like family. For their 50th wedding anniversary, the Hoods helped the church start a fund to help struggling families. Gary Hood says the church's small-town spirit means people look out for one another.

GARY HOOD: We're just a culture of people that if something needs to be done, somebody will step up and do it.

DOWDY: As service ends, people head towards the coffee and doughnuts. Families head out the door, hitching horse trailers, corralling dogs and kids and exchanging goodbyes - until next Sunday, when they'll meet again at Gateway to the High Country Cowboy Church.

For NPR News, I'm Caspar Dowdy in Columbia, Missouri.

(SOUNDBITE OF RED HOUSE PAINTERS' "CABEZON") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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