Interest in war reenactments surges ahead of America's 250th

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Historical reenactments of wars like the American Civil War or the American Revolutionary War have long been popular, a way for people to connect with America's past. As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, not only has interest in watching these reenactments surged, interest in actually being part of them has, too, as actors in costume. Erika Tulfo reports from Virginia.

ERIKA TULFO, BYLINE: When guests step out of the visitor center at Mount Vernon, they leave the modern world behind and travel back some 250 years.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

TULFO: The sprawling Virginia estate was home to America's first president, George Washington. But on the first weekend in May, its serene 12-acre field transforms into a battleground.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: First platoon, oblique left. Second platoon, in the line.

TULFO: Hundreds of costumed actors representing members of the Continental Army and British redcoats duke it out to the tune of snare drums...

(SOUNDBITE OF SNARE DRUMS PLAYING)

TULFO: ...And cannon fire...

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNON FIRING)

TULFO: ...Recreating Revolutionary War battles all in front of an audience.

(APPLAUSE)

TULFO: Historical records show that people have been doing reenactments of the Revolutionary War since before the war was over. In recent years, as many as 200,000 Americans have participated in reenactments, and that number is growing as celebrations of America's 250th birthday gets under way.

NICOLE MADDOCK: So most women of this time here would probably be wearing gowns, and a gown...

TULFO: Nicole Maddock is vice president and camp coordinator of the First Maryland Regiment. She's wearing a five-layer gown and a bonnet, all handmade and faithful to the standards of the time. It's her fifth year attending Revolutionary War Weekend in Mount Vernon. She says that this year, their troop size has doubled, which means more perspectives from the Revolution get to be told.

MADDOCK: Not everybody can see themselves as a middle-class white soldier. But everybody can see themselves in the story of the American Revolution.

TULFO: She says that means more characters in the war narrative, like women, enslaved people and Native Americans. Russell Reed is one of the actors trying to bring those stories to life.

RUSSELL REED: The way I'm dressed would be pretty similar to the way the Catawba of the Carolinas, who sided with the Americans, would dress.

TULFO: Reed is a member of the Atakapa tribe in Louisiana, but is portraying a member of the Catawba in today's event.

REED: If I go to events, reenactments, I pretty much have to represent other tribes up here, which, sadly, there's not a lot of people representing Native involvement in these conflicts at all.

TULFO: The Catawba people were vital allies to the patriot cause, acting as both soldiers and scouts. On the battlefield, Reed assumes position alongside members of the Continental Army. Most of his props are hand crafted, from his deer-skin moccasins to a bow he actually uses when he goes out hunting.

REED: The quiver that holds...

TULFO: Yeah.

REED: ...The arrows there is actually made from the fur of a river otter.

TULFO: Another actor, Noah Seveno, is holding a small picalo-like instrument called a fife.

NOAH SEVENO: (Playing fife).

TULFO: He's a musician sergeant major on today's battlefield. Outside his life as a soldier in the Continental Army, Seveno juggles three jobs - a substitute teacher, a museum guide and a game programmer. But this role is what he loves the most.

SEVENO: It is a feeling that is so relieving for not just our sakes as presenters, but for those people in the past who we hope to honor with our reenactments.

TULFO: He doesn't plan on waving the white flag anytime soon.

For NPR News, I'm Erika Tulfo in Mount Vernon, Virginia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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