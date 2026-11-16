At a demonstration in downtown Zaragoza in Spain, grandmothers, moms with babies in carriers, teenagers filled an entire avenue as they called to stop a Microsoft data center from being built beside a beloved local forest.

Videos of the loud opposition to data centers in the United States helped inspire university student Monica Gracia to show up.

"I think that's one of the reasons why this place is so full of people," said Gracia.

Michael Robinson Chávez / for NPR Hundreds of demonstrators gather for a protest against data centers in Zaragoza, Spain. The Spanish region of Aragon is seeing a huge surge in data center construction which has alarmed many local residents due to their high energy use, noise pollution and heat generation. Activists and protesters say that the arid region of Spain does not have the water to spare for the thirsty infrastructure.

While many environmental problems are often very local, most of the push to build data centers around the world comes from U.S. tech giants. So opponents fighting new data centers are teaming up across continents.

"We have connections with of course the USA, Africa, Australia and even some parts of Asia," said Aurora Gomez, a Spanish activist. "We are coordinated and we are together."

Gomez founded the group Tu Nube Seca Mi Rio, which translates to 'Your Cloud Dries My River,' to stop a data centre in her home town, Talavera La Reina in Spain.

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR The Sotonera reservoir, which serves population centers and farms in the provinces of Huesca and Zaragoza, is seen in Tormos, Spain. The Spanish region of Aragon is seeing a huge surge in data center construction which has alarmed many local residents due to their high water and energy use, noise pollution and heat generation.

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR Hundreds of demonstrators arrive at the edge of a construction site during a protest against a Microsoft data center being built in Zaragoza, Spain. This is being built beside a forest that many residents consider the "lungs" of Zaragoza city.

"It was meant to be a weeklong campaign to raise local awareness," she told NPR. "But it just caught fire, because there are so many data centers coming to Spain and to every part of the world."

Gomez said she now fields dozens of emails a day from residents of communities where data centers are planned.

She was recently part of a wider European effort that coordinated a series of protests against data centers in 15 countries over two days under the banner "Stop Dirty Data Centres," demanding an immediate moratorium on large-scale projects.

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR Hundreds of demonstrators gather for a protest against data centers in Zaragoza, Spain. Activists and protesters say that the arid region of Spain does not have the water to spare for the thirsty infrastructure. In this region Amazon Web Services promises to spend almost $40 billion to build multiple vast complexes — one alone as large as 600 American football fields.

"We are gaining so much traction - our narratives are being spread around the world," Gomez said.

More than 70 European projects were rejected or restricted in the first four months of 2026 alone, according to the European Data Centre Monitor. Public opposition has delayed or cancelled some $42 billion of data center spending in Europe, according to a report from consulting firm STL Partners.

Shared tactics, crowdfunding

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR A protester looks at a construction site where a Microsoft data center is being built in Zaragoza, Spain.

The groups share tactics. After activists in the UK used crowdfunding to launch a successful legal effort to stop a large data center northwest of London, Gomez said she and other Spanish activists were inspired to do the same.

It took them only a week to raise the money they needed to mount what they say is the first major legal challenge in Spain against data center expansion, in this instance to be prevent the Aragón regional government from allowing Amazon Web Service to build one of its largest data center hubs outside the U.S.

"We are exercising our rights," said Luis Garcia from Ecologistas in Acción, one of the groups involved in the case. "We know they have way more means than we do. But the crowdfunding proves we have gathered a lot of support from so many people, individuals, organizations."

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR The Spanish region of Aragon is seeing a huge surge in data center construction which has alarmed many local residents due to their high energy use, noise pollution and heat generation.

The movement is both global and hyperlocal.

In the tiny village of Cuarte on the rural plains of Aragon, colorful bunting flaps in the wind in the main square beside a Baroque church from a recent celebration by the town's tight-knit community. Strung up on a wall is a giant banner that reads, "We drink water, not data centers."

It's a slogan to protest a giant Amazon facility that's under construction at the edge of the village.

The drilling and hammering of construction interrupts the dawn chorus of the birds. Clouds of dust fill the air and the ground trembles as trucks race piles of freshly dug earth to the site which sits between the village and a protected wetland.

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR Laura Coscuella, left, Carlos Olivan, center, and Jesus Otal meet outside the community center in Cuarte, Spain. Olivan and Otal are residents of Cuarte that are resisting against the construction that comes right up to the edge of town. Coscuella is a member of No Es Sequia, Es Saqueo (It's Not Drought, It's Plunder), an organization that is fighting the construction of the data centers.

"To us this feels like a seven-headed monster," said Carlos Olivan, a resident of Cuarte. "We're trying, in a very small group, to make visible the scale of what is happening, so people understand, empathise, and mobilize."

The residents began with a local survey they call a "referendum" in the village, with 144 registered voters – close to the entire voting age population – responding via WhatsApp. 95% of respondents were against these centers. "And we think the other five made a mistake filling out the forms," said Olivan.

The villagers shared the results with local media and took them to town hall meetings and to officials in the regional government. And they want to pressure the authorities to hold a wider referendum to give residents across the entire province a voice in decisions about these data center developments that promise to transform the region.

Michael Robinson Chávez for NPR / for NPR Heavy equipment excavate an area adjacent to an Amazon data center currently under construction in Cuarte, Spain. A completed Amazon data center can be seen to the right of the green grain tower. The Spanish region of Aragon is seeing a huge surge in data center construction which has alarmed many local residents due to their high energy use, noise pollution and heat generation.

In all, planning documents show the regional government is processing approvals for 27 data center complexes, one is close to the size of New York City's Central Park. Together it's estimated they'll require many more times the electricity the region currently uses, and consume vast quantities of water in an area already blighted by drought.

David Blasquez, the head of public policy for Amazon Web Services in Spain and Portugal, told NPR the company is doing all it can to be a "best in class" neighbor, including fixing local water pipes to conserve the resource. The regional government told NPR how much water a data center consumes is considered when they weigh planning permission.

Michael Robinson Chávez / NPR Hundreds of demonstrators walk through the streets during a protest against data centers in Zaragoza, Spain. Microsoft and Amazon are currently building massive data centers in the region. Activists and protesters say that this arid area does not have the water to spare for the thirsty infrastructure.

But Laura Coscuella, a resident of a town close to where several facilities are planned, said she joined a local group No Es Sequia Es Saqeo – "It's Not Drought, It's Plunder," to fight these developments after learning of the environmental problems some U.S. communities have faced. "We have a lot of data from the U.S. especially. We need everyone to know about this. I'm afraid that people won't notice what is happening until it's too late – until the taps are not working because they have run the water dry."

Coscuella is helping residents of Cuarte become even more effective in their opposition by using strategies in part learned from this wider coordinated network. Each resident plays to their strength, be it searching complex planning documents or planning direct actions.

At the protest in downtown Zaragoza in Aragon, local activist María Peña Calvo said when dealing with companies sensitive to public opinion, every act of opposition matters even if it feels small. "Putting stones in their path can make some companies simply give up or go elsewhere."



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