KIOS @ the Movies: Raining in the Mountains

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure sits down with, Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez, of Film Streams in Omaha to talk about the 1979 Wuxia Martian Arts film from Writer and Director, King Hu, RAINING IN THE MOUTAIN.

At a secluded Ming Dinesty monestary in a beautiful mountainous landscape, a corrupt general and an esquire, employ martial artists to steal a sacred handwritten scroll.

The film features stunning cinematography, well timed humor, beautiful martial arts choreography and engaging characters, including the amazing, Hsu Feng, as the main heroine of the film, White Fox.

Raining in the Mountains is avialble on Film Streams at Home.