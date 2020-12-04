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KIOS @ the Movies: Raining in the Mountains

KIOS | By Joshua LaBure
Published December 4, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure sits down with, Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez, of Film Streams in Omaha to talk about the 1979 Wuxia Martian Arts film from Writer and Director, King Hu, RAINING IN THE MOUTAIN. 

At a secluded Ming Dinesty monestary in a beautiful mountainous landscape, a corrupt general and an esquire, employ martial artists to steal a sacred handwritten scroll.

The film features stunning cinematography, well timed humor, beautiful martial arts choreography and engaging characters, including the amazing, Hsu Feng, as the main heroine of the film, White Fox.

Raining in the Mountains is avialble on Film Streams at Home. 
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Arts Film Streamskios featureKIOS at the MoviesFilm Streams at HomeKIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
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