Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Dakota Smith aka 'Bobo Jiggs' on Identity, Photography and 'Still-Lives'

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published October 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
Two images are side by side in the same frame. The left is a black and white photo of a tall tower standing in a field. On the right is a heavily saturated photo of a blonde woman in a red dress standing in a patch of sunflowers that reach above her head.
Dakota Smith
/

Dakota Smith, who creates art under the name "Bobo Jiggs" talks about his photography installation "Still-Lives," a study of relationships between pairs of seemingly unrelated photographs

.

Arts Benson First FridaysRiverside ChatsRiverside Chatphotography
