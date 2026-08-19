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Support

Employer Match Program

Find out if your employer will match your donation to KIOS-FM.

Start Your Donation All Ways to Give

Did you know you may be able to double your support for KIOS Omaha Public Radio, without even giving a dollar more? You can if your employer participates in our Matching Gifts Program!

Many corporations match employee donations (or the tax deductible component of your membership) to our organization, and finding out is quick and easy.

What a match is worth

2xyour gift, at no extra cost to you

A $100 gift becomes $200 for KIOS if your employer matches one for one. Some match two for one.

How to Find Out

1

Ask your HR department

Find out whether the company has a matching gifts program, or look for one in your workplace giving portal.

2

Give to KIOS first

Most programs need proof of your donation before they will match it, so keep your receipt.

3

Send in the match form

Some are online and take a minute. If you need anything from us, call Member Services at 531-299-9785.

Learn More About Matching

Matching Gift Basics

How corporate matching programs work, and what employers usually ask for.

Read the guide

Volunteer Grant Basics

Some employers give to the causes their staff volunteer with, as well as matching donations.

Read the guide

Matching Gift and Volunteer Grant information provided by

Ready to Double It?

Thanks so much for your support and for doubling your donation!

Start Your Donation Call 531-299-9785

More ways to give

All ways to give Donate a vehicle Employer match Funds, IRAs and stock A gift in your will