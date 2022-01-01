Employer Match Program

Did you know you may be able to double your support for KIOS Omaha Public Radio, without even giving a dollar more? You can if your employer participates in our Matching Gifts Program!

Many corporations match employee donations (or the tax deductible component of your membership) to our organization. Also, if you volunteer with us, your employer may also provide us with a grant as a way to recognize your ongoing support. And finding out is quick and easy.

Click here to see if your company has a matching donation program or simply click here to start the donation process.

Thanks so much for your support and for doubling your donation!!

