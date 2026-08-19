Support
Employer Match Program
Find out if your employer will match your donation to KIOS-FM.
Did you know you may be able to double your support for KIOS Omaha Public Radio, without even giving a dollar more? You can if your employer participates in our Matching Gifts Program!
Many corporations match employee donations (or the tax deductible component of your membership) to our organization, and finding out is quick and easy.
What a match is worth
2xyour gift, at no extra cost to you
A $100 gift becomes $200 for KIOS if your employer matches one for one. Some match two for one.
How to Find Out
Ask your HR department
Find out whether the company has a matching gifts program, or look for one in your workplace giving portal.
Give to KIOS first
Most programs need proof of your donation before they will match it, so keep your receipt.
Send in the match form
Some are online and take a minute. If you need anything from us, call Member Services at 531-299-9785.
Learn More About Matching
Matching Gift Basics
How corporate matching programs work, and what employers usually ask for.Read the guide
Volunteer Grant Basics
Some employers give to the causes their staff volunteer with, as well as matching donations.Read the guide
Matching Gift and Volunteer Grant information provided by
Ready to Double It?
Thanks so much for your support and for doubling your donation!
More ways to give