The sound of over a hundred voices rising together. The swell of an orchestra. The steady pulse of a drumline.

The 75th Annual All-City Music Festival brought together students from across Omaha Public Schools for two nights of performances at the Holland Performing Arts Center. Bands, orchestras, and choirs filled the space with a mix of familiar pieces and new works commissioned for this milestone year.

This special broadcast features highlights from those performances. Every moment reflects the work, talent, and dedication that went into making this festival happen.

