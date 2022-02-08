© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Nebraska Human Trafficking Being Fought, FBI's John Hallock is Leading the Charge & Explains on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 8, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
It is shocking how prevalent human trafficking is, not only in Nebraska but in Omaha specifically. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF) was created in 2015 to coordinate the state’s response to human trafficking occurring in Nebraska. It involves not only law enforcement and prosecutors, but also service providers, advocates, and community partners, all focused on the NHTTF mission and goals.

A record number of prosecutions for sex trafficking in the last two years shows that Nebraska efforts to fight human trafficking are gaining momentum, according to top state officials.

One of the people leading the fight is FBI Supervisory Special Agent John Hallock. He leads the Violence Against Children and Human Trafficking Squad of the FBI based right here in Omaha. In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” SA Hallock discusses the signs of human trafficking, how the program is helping victims, how to keep your children safe, and some of the victories law enforcement has had against the bad folks committing these crimes.

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking or you need help getting out of a terrible situation call (888) 373-7888, Text "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733, or go to https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/human-trafficking.

