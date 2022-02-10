Mixed Genres, After Hours Jam Session, Charles Yang Talks About Omaha Symphony’s Concert on KIOS-FM

The Omaha Symphony presents “Bahl and Time For Three” on Friday and Saturday (February 11th & 12th) at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The genre-bending trio “Time For Three” joins for Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto 4-3, and the orchestra performs Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor.

Charles Yang is a violinist and vocalist with the group “Time For Three” and in this two-part interview, he spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the mixing of musical genres, his approach to different pieces of music, and what he listens for pleasure.

The Saturday night performance at the Holland Center has a little post show bonus. The recently-announced “After Hours” series kicks off post-concert on Saturday evening in the Conagra East Lobby (on Orchestra level). Concert-goers are invited to gather for an immersive performance by the genre-bending trio, “Time For Three.” Admission is free with a ticket to the Masterworks performance.

More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/bahl-time-for-three.