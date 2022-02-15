The Color Purple Comes to OCP, Director Kathy Tyree Shares Vision on KIOS’ “Live & Local”

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues.

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of The Color Purple will open Friday, March 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Show director Kathy Tyree was a recent guest on “Live & Local” and shared her vision and approach to this award winning work on KIOS-FM.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/the-color-purple/.

