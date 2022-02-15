© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Color Purple Comes to OCP, Director Kathy Tyree Shares Vision on KIOS’ “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues.

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of The Color Purple will open Friday, March 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Show director Kathy Tyree was a recent guest on “Live & Local” and shared her vision and approach to this award winning work on KIOS-FM.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/the-color-purple/.

Mike Hogan
