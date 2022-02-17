Child Saving Institute-Helping Children and Families for 130 Years, Chelsey Haas Discusses Next 130
Child Saving Institute (CSI) is dedicated to the prevention, intervention, and healing of child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been “Responding to the cry of a child” and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year.
Chelsey Haas, Marketing Director at Child Saving Institute, was a guest on “Live & Local” and told Mike Hogan about the mission of the organization and their upcoming comedy fundraiser “Cabaret 2022” on Saturday, May 7, at the Embassy Suites Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, the event raised over $477,000 to help Omaha-area children and families. This year being the agency’s 130-year anniversary, they hope to raise half a million dollars during “Cabaret 2022.” Comedian Steve Treviño, “America’s favorite husband” will headline a night of laughs and entertainment.
To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org.