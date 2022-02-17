© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

Child Saving Institute-Helping Children and Families for 130 Years, Chelsey Haas Discusses Next 130

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST
Child Saving Institute-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Child Saving Institute (CSI) is dedicated to the prevention, intervention, and healing of child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been “Responding to the cry of a child” and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year.

Chelsey Haas, Marketing Director at Child Saving Institute, was a guest on “Live & Local” and told Mike Hogan about the mission of the organization and their upcoming comedy fundraiser “Cabaret 2022” on Saturday, May 7, at the Embassy Suites Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, the event raised over $477,000 to help Omaha-area children and families. This year being the agency’s 130-year anniversary, they hope to raise half a million dollars during “Cabaret 2022.” Comedian Steve Treviño, “America’s favorite husband” will headline a night of laughs and entertainment.

To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org.

Child Saving Institute-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

