© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

People Flocking to Curling Because, As Nic Swiercek Explains, It’s Fun, Accessible for All, and Friendly!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
Aksarben Curling-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

If you would like information on curling or to sign up to participate, go to https://curlaksarben.com/.

The Olympics have been a real boon to local curling! More than 1400 hundred people have signed up to participate in this very accessible sport since the Olympic trials here in Omaha in November.

One of the Directors at Aksarben Curling, Nic Swiercek, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the explosion in participation sign-ups, how the game is played, and why the culture of the game is one of the best parts about it.

Aksarben Curling-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsAksarben Curlingcovid-19COVID 19coronavirus
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan