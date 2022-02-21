People Flocking to Curling Because, As Nic Swiercek Explains, It’s Fun, Accessible for All, and Friendly!

If you would like information on curling or to sign up to participate, go to https://curlaksarben.com/.

The Olympics have been a real boon to local curling! More than 1400 hundred people have signed up to participate in this very accessible sport since the Olympic trials here in Omaha in November.

One of the Directors at Aksarben Curling, Nic Swiercek, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the explosion in participation sign-ups, how the game is played, and why the culture of the game is one of the best parts about it.