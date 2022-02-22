© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Grammy Nominated Baritone, Zachary James, Makes His Opera Omaha and “Live & Local” Debuts This Week

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST
Grammy nominated baritone Zachary James makes his Opera Omaha debut in the titular role of Sweeney Todd. James originated the role of Lurch on The Addams Family musical on Broadway, the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass’s opera The Perfect American, and originated many other roles as well.

Zachary chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this Tony Award-winner for Best Musical by Stephen Sondheim that has thrilled opera audiences across the nation, and will be enjoyed by Omaha audiences February 25th and 27th at the Orpheum. He also chatted about the thrill of originating a role, what drove him to be an actor and singer, and what it’s like to hear his own words spoken by someone else.

More information can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.

