© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

APA Hosting Workshop to “Recast” Omaha, Jeff Ray Explains How Planning Really Makes City Life Better

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
APA Workshop-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA Nebraska) is a professional organization representing practicing planners, government officials, and citizens involved with urban, regional, and rural planning issues within the State of Nebraska. APA Nebraska, MAPA, and Heartland 2050 are sponsoring the "Recast Your City" workshop on March 9th.

The President of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association, Jeff Ray, spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain how the "Recast Your City" workshop will help Omaha, who should attend, and what the heck it is all these “planners” do!

More information can be found at https://nebraska.planning.org/

APA Workshop-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local KIOS News"Live & Local"live and localcoronaviruscovid-19COVID 19city planning
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan