APA Hosting Workshop to “Recast” Omaha, Jeff Ray Explains How Planning Really Makes City Life Better

The Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA Nebraska) is a professional organization representing practicing planners, government officials, and citizens involved with urban, regional, and rural planning issues within the State of Nebraska. APA Nebraska, MAPA, and Heartland 2050 are sponsoring the "Recast Your City" workshop on March 9th.

The President of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association, Jeff Ray, spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain how the "Recast Your City" workshop will help Omaha, who should attend, and what the heck it is all these “planners” do!

More information can be found at https://nebraska.planning.org/