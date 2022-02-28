© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bill Eckstrom Explains How Ecsell Sports Works to Improve Student-Athlete Experiences

Mike Hogan
Published February 28, 2022
Ecsell Sports teaches coaches at the high school and college levels how to improve the student-athlete experience. As Bill Eckstrom, CEO of Ecsell Sports, explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” that process is done by surveying team members and working with coaches to make improvements in how they communicate.

In this two-part interview, Bill talks about the methodology they use to gather and analyze data to help coaches know which portions of their communications are working and which need to be retooled. There have been some positive results regarding performance and, more importantly, in making the athletic experience better for the student athletes. As young people are still navigating times of unprecedented isolation and mental health challenges, Ecsell’s work to help coaches improve in areas like psychological safety could not have come at a better time.

More information can be found at https://www.ecsellinstitute.com/sports.

Below is Part 2 of the interview with Bill:

Bill Eckstrom Interview-Part 2
Bill Eckstrom Interview-Part 2

