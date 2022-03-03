Bellevue Little Theatre and MasterSingers Both Open New Shows, Laureen Pickle Tells All on KIOS-FM

The Bellevue Little Theatre is opening their productions of “Grease” on March 11th and it will run through March 27th.

On Sunday, April 3rd MasterSingers will present “An Evening of Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim” at 6:00 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church.

What these two events have in common is Laureen Pickle. She joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss these two productions, her involvement, the importance of Stephen Sondheim to this culture, and how one can see these shows!

More information on either production can be found at the web links below.

http://bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/

http://www.mastersingersomaha.com/