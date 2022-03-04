© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

NE Rates of Colon Cancer Higher Than Most–This Two-Part Interview With Dr. Thorson Tells How to Win!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 4, 2022 at 1:00 AM CST
Colon Cancer Task Force-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force has teamed up with the Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2) and several area health organizations to heighten awareness of lifesaving colon cancer screening during Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Dress in Blue Day on Friday, March 4.

Some things of which to be aware regarding colon cancer - Incidences of colon cancer diagnosis and death remain higher in Nebraska compared to overall U.S. rates. Additionally, rates of colon cancer have increased in recent decades among individuals younger than 50. So much so that the official recommended age for colon cancer screening was recently reduced from 50 to 45.

Dr. Alan Thorson is currently a Clinical Professor of Surgery at both Creighton University School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and he is a colorectal surgeon. In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, Dr. Thorson is quite helpful in revealing many different ways people can prevent and beat this very treatable, but deadly disease.

For more information go to coloncancertaskforce.org/get-screened.

Dr Alan Thorson.jpg
Dr. Alan Thorson

Tags

Live and Local KIOS News"Live & Local"live and localcoronaviruscovid-19COVID 19Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Forcecolon cancer
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan