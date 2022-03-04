NE Rates of Colon Cancer Higher Than Most–This Two-Part Interview With Dr. Thorson Tells How to Win!

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force has teamed up with the Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2) and several area health organizations to heighten awareness of lifesaving colon cancer screening during Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Dress in Blue Day on Friday, March 4.

Some things of which to be aware regarding colon cancer - Incidences of colon cancer diagnosis and death remain higher in Nebraska compared to overall U.S. rates. Additionally, rates of colon cancer have increased in recent decades among individuals younger than 50. So much so that the official recommended age for colon cancer screening was recently reduced from 50 to 45.

Dr. Alan Thorson is currently a Clinical Professor of Surgery at both Creighton University School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and he is a colorectal surgeon. In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, Dr. Thorson is quite helpful in revealing many different ways people can prevent and beat this very treatable, but deadly disease.

For more information go to coloncancertaskforce.org/get-screened.