NAM Urges Action on ARPA Funds, Asks That You Contact NE Senators, Hannah Young Explains Why on KIOS

Strengthening the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofit organizations while enriching the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa is the mission of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM). One of the ways to complete that mission is to present the needs of the area’s nonprofits to the Unicameral.

As Hannah Young, Policy and Communications Manager for the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, explains to Mike Hogan on this “Live & Local” interview, the Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee is currently deliberating what programs and issues they will include in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal fund distribution. Hannah talked about how the process works and what NAM’s priorities are. She has published the list of priorities below along with the invitation to contact members of the Appropriations Committee to let them know which, if any, of the bills below resonate with you.

Appropriations Committee Members

Robert Clements | 402-471-2613 | rclements@leg.ne.gov

Myron Dorn | 402-471-2620 | mdorn@leg.ne.gov

Steve Erdman | 402-471-2616 | serdman@leg.ne.gov

Robert Hilkemann | 402-471-2621 | rhilkemann@leg.ne.gov

Mark Kolterman | 402-471-2756 | mkolterman@leg.ne.gov

Mike McDonnell | 402-471-2710 | mmcdonnell@leg.ne.gov

John Stinner | 402-471-2802 | jstinner@leg.ne.gov

Tony Vargas | 402-471-2721 | tvargas@leg.ne.gov

Anna Wishart | 402-471-2632 | awishart@leg.ne.gov

Below are the key NAM priority bills, so you can identify the bill number in your emails – or you can indicate an issue area – housing, child care, etc. NAM encourages your active participation because they need to hear from the experts on where this money should be spent.

NAM ARPA Priority Bills

Bills in bold are designated as highest priority

Childcare

LB865 (DeBoer) Change provisions relating to reimbursement for child care and state intent to appropriate federal funds

LB1203 (Briese) Appropriate federal funds for child care programs

Food

LB1201 (DeBoer) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for grants to nonprofit organizations providing food assistance

Health

LB1007 (Murman) Change provisions relating to the Rural Health Systems and Professional Incentive Act

LB1055 (McDonnell) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for premium-pay to front-line nurses

LB1066 (Stinner) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Nebraska for behavioral health care services

LB1067 (Stinner) Appropriate funds to the University of Nebraska for the Behavioral Health Education Center

LB1075 (Stinner) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for technology that will support statewide pediatric mental health services

LB1076 (Stinner) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services to develop software to streamline coordination of care for children with medically complex conditions

LB1091 (Dorn) Adopt the Nebraska Nursing Incentive Act and state intent to appropriate federal funds

LB1183 (Aguilar) State intent to appropriate federal funds for federally qualified health centers

LB1267 (Vargas) Appropriate federal funds for health equity liaisons for various state commissions

LB1269 (Murman) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for repayment of qualified educational debts owed by certain health professionals

Housing

LB940 (Hansen, M.) Appropriate federal funds for housing

LB968 (Dorn) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Economic Development for affordable housing and job training

LB1024 (Wayne) Adopt the North Omaha Recovery Act and state intent regarding appropriation of federal funds

LB1025 (Wayne) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Economic Development for the North Omaha Recovery Grant Program

LB1041 (McDonnell) Appropriate federal funds to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority for loans for development of affordable housing Units

LB1052 (Cavanaugh, J.) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for the Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program

LB1070 (Williams) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Economic Development for infrastructure related to rural workforce Housing

LB1071 (Williams) Appropriate funds for the workforce housing grant Program

LB1142 (Vargas) Appropriate federal funds to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority to support the development of affordable housing units

LB1238 (Vargas) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Economic Development for the South Omaha Recovery Grant Program

Workforce

LB721 (Hilkemann) Appropriate funds for the University of Nebraska Medical Center Rural Health Complex

LB1063 (Morfeld) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Labor to increase the number of apprentices and provide premium pay

LB1167 (Flood) Appropriate federal funds to the Department of Economic Development for internships and expanding and retaining Nebraska's workforce

Bills in bold are designated as highest NAM priority