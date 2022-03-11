© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Statewide Broadband Event Registration Due 3/14/22- Shawnna Silvius Chats re: Importance on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
"Bridging Nebraska's Digital Divide," a statewide broadband event, takes place Monday, March 21st in multiple cities including Omaha. It's an event to seek solutions collectively for improved broadband service. Registration must be completed by Monday, March 14th. You can register at this link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ej13rb2w7332ff8c&llr=qzqez5nab

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council (NROC), the statewide organization of Nebraska's eight development districts, is sponsoring the event. MAPA is one of the eight development districts.

Shawnna Silvius, MAPA’s Economic Development Planner, spoke on “Live & Local” about the conference and the importance of this work for the betterment of lives across Nebraska. MAPA will be hosting the Omaha region location of the conference at Metro Community College South CAM (Center for Advanced Manufacturing). Monday, March 21, 2022 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM C.S.T

More information can be found at https://mapacog.org/calendar/news/statewide-broadband-event/

