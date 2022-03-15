Two Opportunities Added to Help Honor & Remember Our Fallen Heroes, Jim Meier Discusses on KIOS-FM

The Honor and Remember Nebraska chapter formed in 2012 with the common purpose of honoring and remembering America’s fallen military, first responders, and their families. Their mission is to ensure families of the fallen Nebraska military and first responder heroes are perpetually remembered and inform Nebraskans how they can support families of the fallen.

Jim Meier, Director of Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss two new events that are happening to help us all remember our heroes.

First, there’s the start of the Nebraska Memorial Forest. This mission will be completed with the planting of 7,100 trees in city parks, cemeteries and state parks. It will start with a dedication at Memorial Park on Memorial Day with each tree named after one of the 7,100 fallen Nebraska heroes. The dedication is a collaborative effort between the City of Omaha, Parks and Recreation Department, the Omaha Parks Foundation, Keep Omaha Beautiful, and Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter.

Next, there is a fundraising golf tournament. The Swing for Nebraska Fallen Heroes golf outing is on May 2nd. It is one of a kind because each golf team is named after one or two fallen heroes who has a family member present.

More information can be found at https://honorandremembernebraska.org/fallenheroesscramble/