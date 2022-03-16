© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
KIOS News

Final Vesper Concerts of Season Promise to Be Memorable With a Rare Musical Treat, Kristi Treu Chats

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Vesper Concerts-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Two concerts remain in this season of the Vesper Concert Series, and they are going to be great! First, on March 19th, Sybarite5’s “Groove Machine” show. Making their first post-pandemic return to the Presbyterian Church of the Cross, Sybarite5 is a fan favorite that promises a wonderful evening of musical entertainment.

Then, on April 4th, Valencia Baryton Project’s “Age of Enlightenment.” This is a rare opportunity to see one of the few people on the planet who plays the 18th century instrument the baryton. During her chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program, Executive Director of Vesper Concerts, Kristi Treu discusses how they found this trio and the composer’s music they will be featuring. They also discuss how this unique and rare instrument functions.

Both concerts are available free of charge at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross. More information can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/

Vesper Concerts-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

