KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

Kids Can…With Your Help! Kids Can Community Center CEO Robert Patterson Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
Kids Can-1.PNG

At Kids Can Community Center, their mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. Founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association of Omaha, they changed our name to Kids Can Community Center to better reflect their vision for children and families in the community.  Today they are a state-licensed childcare provider for children ages 18-months to 13-years old, offering full-day early childhood education and out-of-school programs.

Robert Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Kids Can Community Center, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, which is currently deliberating a series of bills that would impact many Nebraskans still struggling with the impacts of COVID-19. And many of these bills will directly impact Kids Can Community Center. The committee will provide its recommendations soon on how American Rescue Plan Act funding will be allocated.

More information can be found at https://kidscan.org/

