Creighton Grad Galeski at it again - Raising Money for Charity & Competing on Ninja Warrior!

Last time we had a chat with Mike Galeski in 2019, he was a student at Creighton who was leading the Pencils of Promise chapter here in Nebraska. He was also working to build a school in Laos, and to that end, was bringing national attention to the project by competing on American Ninja Warrior.

Now, he is a graduate, has a job with a climate friendly financial firm, and is raising money for Nest of Joy, a non-profit organization which provides skills training and education opportunities for young girls in Uganda who are not able to afford school fees…By competing again on American Ninja Warrior!

Mike spent a few minutes on “Live & Local” to catch us up on his life and the event happening on St. Patrick’s Day night at Midwest Warrior Academy. It is a fundraiser to kick off Mike’s journey back to competition and philanthropic accomplishments. That event is tonight (03-17-22) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

More information about the event and the charity can be found at https://midwestwarrioracademy.com/ and https://www.nestofjoy.org/