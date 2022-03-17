© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

Creighton Grad Galeski at it again - Raising Money for Charity & Competing on Ninja Warrior!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Nest of Joy-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Last time we had a chat with Mike Galeski in 2019, he was a student at Creighton who was leading the Pencils of Promise chapter here in Nebraska. He was also working to build a school in Laos, and to that end, was bringing national attention to the project by competing on American Ninja Warrior.

Now, he is a graduate, has a job with a climate friendly financial firm, and is raising money for Nest of Joy, a non-profit organization which provides skills training and education opportunities for young girls in Uganda who are not able to afford school fees…By competing again on American Ninja Warrior!

Mike spent a few minutes on “Live & Local” to catch us up on his life and the event happening on St. Patrick’s Day night at Midwest Warrior Academy. It is a fundraiser to kick off Mike’s journey back to competition and philanthropic accomplishments. That event is tonight (03-17-22) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

More information about the event and the charity can be found at https://midwestwarrioracademy.com/ and https://www.nestofjoy.org/

Nest of Joy-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local KIOS News"Live & Local"live and localcharity
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan