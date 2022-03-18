VNA’s 25th Art & Soup Fundraiser's March 27th, Lisa Bradley Chats About Mission & Event on KIOS-FM

Backed by a tradition of nursing, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) offers a wide range of community-based services to individuals of all ages and stages of life who lack resources. Serving Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding communities, VNA provides care across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

Lisa Bradley, Director of Strategic Funding for VNA spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the many services the VNA provides to people who are without means. And there are a lot, such as Parenting Support, Homeless Shelter Nursing Services, Flu and Immunization Services, School Health Programs, Home Health, Hospice & Palliative Care.

And these services are provided to those in need at no cost to them, but they are not free of charge. It is through the generosity of donors and events like the VNA’s 25th Annual Art & Soup fundraiser on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Omaha Design Center from 2-5 p.m. that these programs are financed. Attendees of the fundraiser can purchase a variety of art pieces from local artists while sampling soup from restaurants, including Avoli Osteria, Big Mama’s Kitchen & Catering, Jams American Grill and Metropolitan Community College’s Sage Bistro.

All proceeds ensure that VNA nurses continue to provide public health nursing services to children, youth, and adults in every local homeless and domestic violence shelter in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.

New this year, VNA is also partnering with the three largest shelters in Omaha to provide soup from their shelter kitchen chefs. Chefs from Stephen Center, Siena Francis House and Open Door Mission will be creating signature soups for the event while raising awareness about our local shelters. Therman Statom, acclaimed artist and supporter of VNA has created commemorative 25th anniversary soup bowls and tureens that attendees can purchase the day of the event.

More information can be found at https://www.vnatoday.org/events/art-soup/