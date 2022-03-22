Author Daniel Immerwahr at Creighton to Discuss Book, Professor Patrick Murray Explains on KIOS-FM

Patrick Murray, the John C. Kenefick Faculty Chair in the Humanities and a Professor of Philosophy at Creighton University spent a little time talking to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about bringing in guest author Daniel Immerwahr to talk about his award-winning book “How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States” - 402-320-7592

The event is free and open to the public on Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM CDT. In-person or virtual attendance options are available.

More information can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/events/how-hide-empire-daniel-immerwahr.