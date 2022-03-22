© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Author Daniel Immerwahr at Creighton to Discuss Book, Professor Patrick Murray Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
Patrick Murray, the John C. Kenefick Faculty Chair in the Humanities and a Professor of Philosophy at Creighton University spent a little time talking to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about bringing in guest author Daniel Immerwahr to talk about his award-winning book “How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States” - 402-320-7592

The event is free and open to the public on Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM CDT. In-person or virtual attendance options are available.

More information can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/events/how-hide-empire-daniel-immerwahr.

