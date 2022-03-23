Omaha’s “Gizmo Gang” Going to STEM World Championships, Kevin Thernes Explains on KIOS-FM

FIRST® LEGO® League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today's students and teachers build a better future together.

There are three divisions inspire youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics. And there is a competition.

Kevin Thernes is the mentor/coach of The Gizmo Gang, a FIRST® LEGO® League team here in Omaha. They are going to the world championships! Kevin took some time to chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the project the kids undertook (with real world applications) and what’s next for The Gizmo Gang.

More information can be found at https://www.firstinspires.org/.