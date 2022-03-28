April 1st “God On Trial” at BSB Theatre, Director Murphy Scott Wulfgar Tells Tale of Show on KIOS-FM

© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Mike Hogan
Published March 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
Making its United States stage premiere, “God on Trial” opens April 1st at the Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company. Director Murphy Scott Wulfgar spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how he came to discover this show which is based on what is believed to be an actual event witnessed by Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel and made into a BBC teleplay (2008) written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

The show runs through April 17th and more information is available at www.bsbtheatre.com.

