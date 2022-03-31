ATTN:Young Performers & Tech Theatre Students-Auditions This Saturday 4/2/22 For New Summer Academy!

UNO Theatre in the School of the Arts in the College of Communication, Fine Arts, and Media is launching a new initiative this coming summer. UNO Summer Musical Theatre Academy begins its very first season this year. And the session will end with a fully mounted production of “Fame!”

The final auditions are this Saturday, April 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4: p.m. A link to the sign up page is below. They are also looking for stagehands, crew, lighting people, etc.

Conductor Hal France, who is also an instructor at the UNO Musical Theatre Program, spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the inaugural summer of the new Musical Theatre Academy and the great opportunity for the young people of Omaha to showcase their talent.

Sign-up information for cast and crew as well as more information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/UNO-Auditions