“Rock of Ages” Brings Big Fun, Big Hair & Lots of Music, Kimberly Faith Hickman Explains on KIOS-FM

Take a five-time Tony Award-Nominated musical telling the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip and mount that production in The Waiting Room in Benson and you have “Rock Of Ages!”

Rave On Productions’ Artistic Director, Kimberley Faith Hickman joined Mike Hogan to talk about this fun-filled production, her multiple jobs in getting this off the ground, and how great a space The Waiting Room is for a show like this.

The show opened on April 7th and will run through April 16th.

For more information, one can go to the website https://www.theomahaseries.com/rockofages