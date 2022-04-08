© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Rock of Ages” Brings Big Fun, Big Hair & Lots of Music, Kimberly Faith Hickman Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
Rock of Ages.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Take a five-time Tony Award-Nominated musical telling the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip and mount that production in The Waiting Room in Benson and you have “Rock Of Ages!”

Rave On Productions’ Artistic Director, Kimberley Faith Hickman joined Mike Hogan to talk about this fun-filled production, her multiple jobs in getting this off the ground, and how great a space The Waiting Room is for a show like this.

The show opened on April 7th and will run through April 16th.

For more information, one can go to the website https://www.theomahaseries.com/rockofages

Rock of Ages-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local KIOS NewsNews"Live & Local"live and localBilly McGuiganRave On Productions
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan