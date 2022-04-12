© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Wining in the Dark” to Raise Funds for RTBS, Exec Dir Bekah Jerde Explains All on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS) is a nonprofit radio station that broadcasts print information across Nebraska and southwest Iowa to blind, low vision, or print impaired listeners. RTBS broadcasts 24 hour programming, 7 days a week over the radio and internet on special radios provided to eligible listeners and care facilities at no cost. RTBS programming alleviates depression and loneliness that accompanies vision loss, empowering our listeners to remain active and engaged in their community.

Bekah Jerde, Executive Director of Radio Talking Book Service joined Mike Hogan on “Love & Local” to talk about the organization and their 6th Annual fundraiser, “Wining in the Dark,” Sunday, April 24th at Nosh (1006 Dodge St.) from 4-6 p.m. This lively evening will include exquisite small plates and blind folded wine tasting. Be sure to get tickets no later than April 20th.

More information about the organization and the event can be found at www.rtbs.org 

Funds raised will bring the printed word to life for 10,281 RTBS listeners, ensuring access to current, local print information necessary to lead a self-directed, productive life.

