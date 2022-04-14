© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

AIM Tech Award Nominations Now Open, Monika Philp Chats About Who, How, & why to Nominate on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 14, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
The AIM Institute grows a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach. The AIM Institute is now accepting award nominations for its 2022 AIM Tech Awards. The Nov. 10 event celebrates the unique achievements of individuals in the region’s tech sector as they align with AIM's nonprofit mission of growing a strong and diverse tech community.

Monika Philp, Director of Tech Leadership Development, was recently on “Live & Local” to talk about the mission of AIM and this celebration of tech success in the greater Omaha community.

If you’d like to nominate a promising tech student, an inspirational educator, an innovative co-worker or an exemplary tech company for an AIM Tech Award, please submit a nomination form by Sept. 24 for one of the following award categories:

  • Startup of the Year
  • Tech Leader of the Year
  • Tech Student of the Year
  • Tech Educator of the Year
  • Tech Innovator of the Year
  • Enterprise Business of the Year

For more information about the AIM Tech Awards or how you can support programs that impact thousands of students, job seekers, professionals and companies in the Omaha metro please visit https://aiminstitute.org/.

