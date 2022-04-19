Dir. Rosetta Cucchi Returns to Opera Omaha & Brings Classic to Life, She Explains Process on KIOS

Director Rosetta Cucchi returns to Opera Omaha, transporting literary Russian romance to life in “Eugene Onegin”, an achingly beautiful tale of longing, remorse, and love unfulfilled, with breathtaking music by Tchaikovsky (The Nutcracker, Swan Lake).

Rosetta spent a little time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to talk about the show, the marriage of prose and music, as well as which language is the most lyrical for opera.

“Eugene Onegin” is at the Orpheum Theater April 22nd and April 24th. More information can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.