KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Celebrate Israel’s Birthday, Join the Community for Fun & Fellowship, Jennie Gates Beckman Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
The Jewish Federation of Omaha (JFO) is a full-service organization serving the Jewish and Omaha community. The JFO and its family of agencies provide services and programs for all ages from early childhood education to a long-term, skilled care nursing home. Their vision is that every person in Omaha feels welcome on the campus and is inspired to have a meaningful and relevant relationship with the Jewish Federation of Omaha and its agencies.

Jennie Gates Beckman is the Director of Community Engagement & Education at The Jewish Federation of Omaha and she spent some time with Mike Hogan to talk about the importance of inclusion in the community and invite everyone to celebrate Israel's Independence Day (Yom Ha'Atzmaut) on Wednesday, May 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Staenberg Kooper Fellman Campus at 132nd Street between Dodge and Pacific!

This free outdoor celebration of Israel will resemble an Israeli shuk, or marketplace where local vendors will sell arts & crafts, jewelry, food, and more. Children's activities will include face painting, petting zoo, photo booth, inflatables, crafts, and games! An evening of Israeli experiences that will provide fun for the entire family!

More information is available at https://teamup.com/event/show/id/tkRTLFWoKs3QbVsgLMppV31aJkMcGw

Live and Local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
