Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

All Female Take on King Lear Explores Family Issues & Grief, Sarah Lynn Brown Explains on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 4, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT
Storm, Still is a contemporary, female-focused (re)telling of Shakespeare's King Lear. Playful, irreverent, honest and humorous, Lear's three daughters reconnect with one another through story, make-believe, and malmsey.

Sarah Lynn Brown directs this production which opens May 5th and runs through the 15th at the Bancroft Street Market (10th and Bancroft). Sarah spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature to discuss the play.

More information can be found at https://sarahlynnbrown.com/junos-swans or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storm-still-a-play-by-gab-reisman-tickets-311267107297?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

