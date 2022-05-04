Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Heroes, Villains, and an Ingénue, What More Do You Need for Fun? Derek Kowal Shares on KIOS-FM
More information can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.
Florentine Players and the Florence Community Theater are a non-profit theatre group in Omaha. Melodramas have been produced by "The Florentine Players" since 1929! A new melodrama opens on May 5th which is fun for the whole family.
Director Derek Kowal spent some time on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the fun the audience gets to have in a melodrama, what it’s like to spend decades doing these plays, and watching generations grow up in the theatre. The new show runs from May 5th through the 14th.