Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Heroes, Villains, and an Ingénue, What More Do You Need for Fun? Derek Kowal Shares on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
More information can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.

Florentine Players and the Florence Community Theater are a non-profit theatre group in Omaha. Melodramas have been produced by "The Florentine Players" since 1929! A new melodrama opens on May 5th which is fun for the whole family.

Director Derek Kowal spent some time on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the fun the audience gets to have in a melodrama, what it’s like to spend decades doing these plays, and watching generations grow up in the theatre. The new show runs from May 5th through the 14th.

